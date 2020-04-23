Dr Yii: Reconsider decision to allow sale of takeaway food until 10pm for Ramadan

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii is urging the Sarawak government to reconsider the permission given to Sarawakians to sell food for takeaway from their house compounds during the Ramadan month from 3pm to 10pm.

Dr Yii said he had received feedback from Muslims who disagreed with the decision, since they can get what they need for ‘buka puasa’ or even ‘sahur’ much earlier than the permitted hours.

He also pointed out that stretching the operating hours beyond the 7am to 7pm Movement Control Order (MCO) time restriction may also encourage lingering outside or unnecessary travel late at night.

“While I understand the economic consideration for this decision especially in view of the Ramadan celebrations, but I believe that such a decision was made hastily without proper consideration of the risks involved as it has the possibility to derail the good and hard work done for those that have complied with the MCO for the past week.

“This decision also effectively open people’s homes to outsiders which may be carriers of the virus without knowing it, especially for asymptomatic patients. Currently, the number of cases, especially in Kuching, is still high and our death rate and other statistics are still worrying.

“Proper enforcement to ensure compliance will also be difficult as how do we expect them to monitor every residential neighbourhood to make sure compliance is adhered to? On top of that, we are now expecting the enforcement officials to extend their services for an additional three hours daily even when they are already stretched as it is,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii’s statement was in response to an announcement by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) that Sarawakians are permitted to sell food for takeaway from their house compound from 3pm to 10pm during the Ramadan month.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who made the announcement yesterday, also said hotels, restaurants and fast food chains are also permitted to sell food until 10pm, as long as they adhere to the existing MCO guidelines.

Commenting further on this, Dr Yii urged both federal and state governments to take heed of Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham’s advice not to hastily relax the restrictions under the MCO prematurely, even if it is to accommodate the upcoming Ramadan, Raya and even Gawai celebrations in the state especially in the red zones of Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

“I strongly believe, only until we effectively curb the spread of this virus, including intensifying efforts to identify and test the reported more than 2,000 close contacts to the three main clusters in Kuching, and also to increase our testing capabilities to properly to better reflect the true rate of community infections, only then we can consider a ‘exit strategy’ or plan to relax the restrictions under the MCO.

“This will help minimize the risk of a secondary wave of infections that is currently overwhelming Singapore and even Japan,” he said.

He pointed out Hokkaido in Japan was once seen as something of a success story – a region that worked to contain, trace and isolate the virus – leading to a huge drop in numbers, but the region is back in the spotlight again as it struggles to deal with a second wave of infections.