Food aid for 1,000 more families in Api-Api constituency

KOTA KINABALU: Api Api Community Development Leader Grace Lee delivered food supplies from the State Government to yet another 1,000 families at various locations in the Api Api Constituency here yesterday.

Lee represented Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew.

The locations included Api-Api Centre, Bukit Bendera II, Karamunsing and its surrounding areas, Sembulan Tengah, Asia City, Kg Air and Sinsuran.

Lee said the beneficiaries comprised those in the B40 category, other low-income earners and daily-paid workers as well as tenants living in shoplots in the city.

On hand to assist with this third phase food aid distribution from the Damai Community Hall were Rela men and staff of Api Api Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM) in a convoy of lorries from Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and volunteers’ vehicles, which were escorted by police personnel.

“On behalf of Datuk Christina, I wish to thank an anonymous donor for his generous contribution of vegetables for some 200 residents of Bukit Punai and Bukit Bendera,” said Lee.

She said another 500 families in Api Api would receive rice and other food essentials today (Thursday).

Earlier, some 2,000 families had received foodstuffs in the first and second phases of distribution since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started on March 18.