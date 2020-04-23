Ismail Sabri: Appointments with Puspakom possible for commercial vehicles during MCO

KUCHING: Appointments can be made with the computerised vehicle inspection centre (Puspakom) for commercial vehicles to be inspected during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, assured Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We understand commercial vehicles need to be inspected by Puspakom due to safety concerns and we decided such inspections can be made via appointments,” said Ismail Sabri in a televised news conference today.

He added it was also decided that vehicle registration can be done online with the Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) and Land Public Transport Agency following a request from the Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) and appointments can be made with Puspakom if inspections are necessary.

On a separate development, Ismail Sabri said an operation centre will be set up at each Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas if the nearby residents face any difficulties or issues.

He added food assistance provided to those in EMCO areas are borne by the government.

He further explained that the rationale behind imposing the EMCO at certain areas before any announcement was made was due to the need to prevent residents from leaving the areas en masse and thereby defeating the purpose of the EMCO.