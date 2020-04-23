Ismail Sabri: Operating hours for public transport services, public markets extended during Ramadan

KUCHING: Public transport services will be allowed to operate an hour earlier from 4pm to 10pm in view of Ramadan month, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri was previously quoted that public transport would only be allowed to operate from 6am to 10am for the morning session and 5pm to 10pm for evening due to Movement Control Order in an effort to reduce the movement of people.

“Based on past practises, this is because civil servants and others would be allowed to return home earlier from the usual working hours during the fasting month,” he said during a daily televised news conference today.

The same would also apply for public markets which the operating hours will be extended to 2pm instead of 12pm, Ismail Sabri added.

Aside from the adjustments made, he stressed the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Movement Control Order (MCO) during the month of Ramadan would remain the same.

Furthermore, he clarified those who wished to return to their villages to observe the fasting month are strictly prohibited to do so, adding that there might be confusions regarding the latest directive regarding those who had returned to their hometowns before MCO implementation are allowed to apply to go back to major cities.

On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri reportedly stated those wishing to return to cities can apply via ‘Gerak Malaysia’ app or approach the nearest police station to apply starting April 25 and the government will study the information gathered from the applications.

However, he stressed final decision on whether to grant approval or not for those who wished to return to cities will be made after extensive discussions between the Ministry of Health, National Security Council and Royal Malaysia Police are held.

The Muslim community is set to observe the Ramadan month from April 23 and will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 24.