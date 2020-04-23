KTS to hand over second batch of PPE to CM

KOTA KINABALU: KTS Group will hand over the second batch of personal protection equipment (PPE) to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal next week.

The second batch includes isolation gowns, medical gloves, medical boot covers and medical goggles.

KTS Group has allocated RM8 million to support the State Government in the fight against Covid-19.

KTS also imported 1.6 million face masks and donated one month of its food production (biscuits and noodles).

One hundred thousand face masks were handed over to the State Covid-19 Command Centre chairman, Datuk Safar Untong, last week.