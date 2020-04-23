Legal action best move against those who slander — Idris

KUCHING: Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is right to take legal action against several opposition leaders for alleging he had misappropriated and misused funds allocated under the state’s food assistance initiative during the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang.

In voicing support for the Local Government and Housing Minister, Idris said taking legal action is the right and best move against slander.

“That is the only way to get the truth to be known and accepted, while proving them (those who slander) wrong and their true motives unveiled.

“Let them pay for their spreading of lies and venturing on their political ventures predicated upon falsehood, callously smearing the reputation of others,” he said yesterday.

Dr Sim on Tuesday said he had instructed his lawyers to issue legal letters to all the parties concerned for making highly defamatory accusations against him about the allocation of food aid funds in Kuching.

He said he was referring to allegations made by several DAP Sarawak leaders, including their state chairman Chong Chieng Jen, that he had wrongfully taken control of RM800,000 in food aid funds which had been allocated for the constituencies of Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

The four constituencies are opposition-held.

Dr Sim maintained that all food assistance funds were allocated by the state government to all divisional disaster management committees throughout Sarawak, and not to the service centres of state assemblypersons.

He also said DAP Sarawak leaders had malicious intent to disparage his character when accusing him of having abused his position by misappropriating and misusing the funds.

Chong, in responding to Dr Sim, said the latter was accountable to the public on how the Sarawak government had spent state funds, and that there was nothing wrong for him to question how the funds were spent.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman said this is especially so as a circular issued by the Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry had nominated Dr Sim as the person-in-charge of managing the use of the funds, not only for Dr Sim’s own Batu Kawa constituency but also for Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa.