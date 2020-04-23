Malaysians can experience safer Ramadan, Aidilfitri with Boost

KUALA LUMPUR: Homegrown lifestyle e-wallet Boost’s #BolehRayaDenganBoost campaign promises to give Malaysians creative ways to bring home the true meaning of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

A press release said from almsgiving to shopping for clothes and food on top of relished Raya recipes, everyone can now look forward to the celebrations in a safe, clean, and seamless way.

“With uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, and with Ramadan around the corner, Boost wants to bring Malaysians the spirit of the holy month and the excitement of celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with an array of options and the flexibility to plan for this occasion.

“As we have seen in recent weeks, Malaysians are not only becoming increasingly tech-savvy but also creative in the way we utilise technology to get us through unprecedented circumstances. At the end of the day, Boost aims to be your digital partner in bringing Ramadan and Raya closer to you and your family,” said Boost director of product and marketing Ungku Norliza Syazwan Ungku Halmie.

For 30 days starting today, Boost will highlight one charitable organisation daily with the aim of raising awareness of how easy it is to directly reach out and help those in need with a few screen taps making it safe, easy, and convenient to lend a helping hand.

To support the efforts of healthcare heroes from a safe distance, Boost users can continue to donate to Tabung Covid-19’ by Boost.

To date, the fund has received over RM450,000 in donations.

These donations will be channeled to the Ministry of Health as well as the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and relevant NGOs that help families directly impacted by Covid-19.

With the Movement Control Order extended to April 28, Boost remains committed to helping Malaysians celebrate Raya while safeguarding their health and bringing the festivities right to doorsteps across the country.

Boost users can get everything from new clothes for Raya to groceries for delicious home-cooked recipes, and food delivery for added variety to the table on top of sending and receiving Duit Raya between family and friends.

Boost has also lined up the best deals for Raya where users can get attractive cashback from key partners including buka puasa deals from PichaEats, dahmakan, and DeliverEat as well as food delivery offers from Pizza Hut and takeaway deals at KFC.

Fashion brands such as Zalora, Mimpikita, Naelofar, L’Oréal, and Hermo are also on the list along with Courts, which is sure to excite users with great offers from the Courts Online Store.

There is also cashback in store for users paying bills and reloading their mobile credits through Boost for a seamless bill payment experience and for users to stay connected to their loved ones.

Boost also engages in games and entertainment for fans where they get offers from Garena, SEAGM, PUBGM, and Viu.

At physical stores, customers can confidently go cashless with Boost and enjoy offers at Tesco, Mydin, Giant, Aeon Big, Servay, Bataras, Farley, Everrise, Sunshine, C-Mart, and TMG Mart, as well as pharmacies Watsons, Guardian, Caring, Alpro Pharmacy, and BIG Pharmacy.

Boost will also roll out some new features to its app during the coming month, which will bring even bigger savings and offers.