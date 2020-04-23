Man jailed 5 years for having dangerous weapon

SIBU: A 23-year-old man was sentenced to five years’ jail by the Sessions Court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous weapon.

The accused, Sia Yong Kim, was charged under Section 7(1) of Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offences Weapons Act 1958, which carries a fine of between five and 10 years’ jail on conviction.

He was found in possession of a scheduled weapon, to wit, a cleaver without lawful purpose about 5pm on Apr 19 at Sibu Jaya Police Station.

He entered the police station in a delusional state, carrying a cleaver on his right hand.

He challenged the police officer on-duty to a fight and to arrest him. The police officer demanded that he threw the cleaver outside. The accused did, and was immediately arrested.

Sia, who was unrepresented, told the court that he understood the charge and pleaded guilty.

Judge Caroline Bee Majanil sentenced him to five years’ jail to take effect from the date of arrest.

Prosecuting officer ASP Linggi Tawi also told the court that the accused had previous criminal records including theft, drug abuse and having no identification card.