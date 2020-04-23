Nearly RM15 mln for Covid-19 Relief Fund

KOTA KINABALU: Government-linked companies (GLCs) and private companies have donated nearly RM15 million towards Covid-19 Relief Fund, as of now.

These funds have been channelled to help 358,031 Sabahans so far in the form of food packages or cash, particularly to B40 groups, amounting to RM71,421,808.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said aid would continue to be distributed, especially to those in rural areas.

“We are aware that there are many more Sabahans whose livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, and we are doing our best to reach out to them via district offices to ensure they receive aid,” said Shafie after witnessing seven GLCs and private companies handing over a total of RM4.92 million in donations to the state government.

The companies were Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd, Sabah Credit Corporation, Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd, Malaysian International Chambers of Commerce and Industry through Jetama Sdn Bhd, Lembaga Pelabuhan-pelabuhan Sabah, Borneo Development Corporation (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and Timatch Sdn Bhd.

Shafie said the state government would continue to distribute aid to those whose livelihoods had been compromised, including business owners.

With the arrival of Ramadan, Shafie said the state government had to be creative in order to allow small food and beverage business operators and hawkers to continue to make a living, in a way which does not endanger public health.