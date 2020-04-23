No extended hours for Ramadan food sales, state govt reverts to 7am to 7pm time frame

KUCHING: The state disaster management committee has today retracted its decision to allow the sale of takeaway food until 10pm during the Ramadan month.

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is a member of the committee, said the operating hours will revert back to 7am to 7pm in line with the restriction imposed by the state under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said after getting feedback from the public including through social media, the state had decided that traders will only be allowed to sell their food items online through Ramadan E-bazaars.

“Traders can sell their items online through various social media platforms or messengers such as WhatsApp or Facebook,” he told a press conference after a SDMC meeting here today.

Besides deciding yesterday to allow restaurants, hotels and food chains to sell takeaway food until 10am, the committee had also permitted Sarawakians to sell food from within the compound of their homes.

The decision was met with criticism by members of the public and politicians as they felt that it went against the aim of the MCO to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Abdul Karim said traders who wish to sell their food items online can do so by registering with various food delivery apps such as GrabFood, Foodpanda and Helpy Services.

“It is not limited to just these apps as traders are also allowed to sell their food via WhatsApp or even through phone call reservations.

“But what is important is that they arrange with their customers on how the food is to be delivered. How they carry out the delivery is up to them,” he added.

He also stressed that food must be handled hygienically so that it does not pose food safety risk including the wearing of mask when preparing the food.

“For the purpose of ensuring the safety and hygiene of food preparation, food traders are encouraged to register with their respective local councils,” he said.

He hoped that by enforcing this new regulation, this will further safeguard and curb the spread of the infectious disease.