O&G recovery likely in 2H as market rebalances

KUCHING: The oil and gas (O&G) sector will likely stage a recovery as early as the second half of 2020 (2H20) as demand is expected to return on the back of production cuts, analysts say.

The research team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) yesterday kept its oil price assumption of US$47 per bbl for 2020 on the premise of some recovery in demand in 2H20 against the backdrop of the announced production cuts.

In a separate report, the research team at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) also expected a recovery to occur in 2H20.

It said: “Recovery in demand remains paramount, which could happen from as early as 2H20.”

On the oversupply problem in the US and Canada, Maybank IB Research pointed out that unless the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs) are being employed to part-counter this excess situation (either to fill up space or to lease storage capacity), the situation in in US and Canada will likely force oil producers there to reduce production naturally, as companies shut down uneconomic fields, wells, or assets.

“This, in our view is a positive, for it will help to rebalance the demand and supply side over the longer term,” it opined.

It noted that the May contract for WTI crude oil closed at US$37.63 per bbl decline on Tuesday night, the last trading day of the May contract as traders squared up their positions.

“The extreme move in the price of WTI crude reflects the state of vanishing demand and oversupply in the US oil market as industrial and economic activity grinds to a halt from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Simply put, the storage and pipeline capacity in North America is running out, inadequate to handle such excess. Unlike WTI, crude oil dated Brent remained relatively steady, at US$26 per bbl,” it explained.

It noted that expectations are that the output (ex-Gulf of Mexico) there could potentially fall by eight million to 10 million bpd, as production comes to a halt (US and Canada produce 19 million bpd of oil). This cut will further add to the 9.7 million bpd output cut from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), from May 2020.

The rig count check in the US will be a barometer to this, which is at 529 units as at April 2020 (compared with 728 units in March 2020), Maybank IB Research.

That said, the research team believed that there are opportunities in a swinging volatile near term market to pick up oversold fundamentally strong, financially resilient stocks.

As such, Maybank IB Research pegged a ‘positive’ rating on the O&G sector.

On the other hand, HLIB Research remained ‘neutral’ on the O&G sector.

It noted that the oversupply situation in US and North America spells out clearly that the there are no takers for oil demand, in the global markets.

“Given that Brent has also started to parallel the moves of WTI in the market, we will continue to monitor the situation cautiously. As prices continue to head south, we reckon Petronas’s commitment to maintain its domestic capex could also be in jeopardy,” it added.