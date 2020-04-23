Online trader loses RM108,300 to face mask scam

KUANTAN: An online trader who wanted to make a bulk purchase of face masks lost RM108,300 after being duped by a non-existent supplier.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 34-year-old victim claimed that she made an order for 2,700 boxes of face masks from a woman in Penang through WhatsApp on April 3.

He said the victim had made nine transactions to pay for the face masks which was sold at RM40 per box.

“The suspect told the victim that the items would be directly delivered to her house in Felda Keratong, Rompin last Monday,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim claimed that until yesterday, she had not received the goods and her attempts to contact the suspect failed.

The victim felt cheated and lodged a police report at the Tun Abdul Razak Police Statio in Rompin yesterday he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama