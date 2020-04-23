Only 4 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak has dropped, with only four cases recorded today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said at the daily Covid-19 press conference here today that this brought the total number of cases to 459 cases since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Of the new cases, one each was recorded in Samarahan, Miri, Asajaya dan Simunjan.

That State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman also revealed that 27 positive cases have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

“A total of 21 cases were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), two cases were discharged from Sibu Hospital, one case was discharged form Bintulu Hospital and three were discharged from Miri Hospital,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of the clusters, he said the Kuching church conference cluster had 146 accumulative cases, tabligh (97), Italy (60), 18 sub-clusters (73), three small clusters (12), sporadic (28) and 43 are still under investigation

He also confirmed that the Health Department was investigating a new cluster involving the Sarawak General Hospital.

Uggah pointed out that today’s number of persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases have increased to 257 compared to 155 cases recorded yesterday.

“This is due to the action task force who have carried out the contact tracing for Kuching division,” he explained.

Uggah also revealed that two districts which were previously classified as yellow zones namely Sibu and Sarikei were now classified as green zones.

Data released by SDMC today showed that Kuching and Samarahan, which has a total of 285 and 78 accumulative positive cases respectively, are red zones; while Miri is now an orange zone with 21 cases.

The state’s 28 green zone districts were identified as Lawas, Mukah, Matu, Sarikei, Sibu, Lundu, Saratok, Pusa, Kabong, Lubok Antu, Meradong, Julau, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Tatau, Sebauh, Dalat, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Kapit, Belaga, Song, Bukit Mabong, Marudi, Subis, Beluru and Telang Usan.