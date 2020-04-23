Public encouraged to carry out disinfection at home in accordance to MOH’s SOP

KUCHING: The public are encouraged to carry out disinfection at their homes to break the infection chain of Covid-19.

Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said this should however be done in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“This requires full commitment, so let us all work hard together to ensure that our lives can return to normal,” said Khirudin in his message to the media last night.

On another note, he revealed that Bomba, together with the local councils and other agencies have completed their sanitisation works at each of the epicentres inside the Covid-19 red, yellow and green zones.

Despite the completion, Bomba Sarawak will still continue to carry out their sanitisation works especially in areas which are recently identified as “hot zones”.

As of 12pm today, Bomba Sarawak has carried out 332 disinfection works in 11 districts across the state.

A total of 111 operations were carried out in Kuching followed by Kota Samarahan (22), Serian (three), Sri Aman (12), Betong (8), Sarikei (23), Sibu (10), Kapit (14), Bintulu (29), Miri (71) and Limbang (29).

The operations were carried out at 50 markets, supermarkets (19), places of worship (77), government buildings (91), housing areas (24), public assembly areas (39), transportation vehicles (22), hotels (eight) and factories (two).

This morning, sanitisation works in Kuching were carried out at the St Basil’s Church, BEM Kuching Evangelical Church, Surau Darul Hajat at Kampung Tabuan Hilir, Masjid Darul Sa’adah at Kampung Tabuan Melayu, Surau Darul Salihin at Kampung Tabuan Tengah, Surau Darus Salam at Kampung Tabuan Lot, Surau Darul Hassanah at Kampung Tabuan Dani, Wisma Hopoh and at the Bako National park terminal and its park headquarters at Telok Asam.

In Kota Samarahan, works were carried out at the Felcra building, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department, Sarawak Bumiputera Court, Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) building and the federal complex in Samarahan.