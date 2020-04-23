Ramadan begins tomorrow, says Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal

KUCHING: Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow with the start of the Ramadan month, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced this evening.

He said in an announcement aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) that the date for fasting nationwide followed a decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after receiving the consent of the Malay rulers.

Malaysians will be observing the fasting month this year under the Movement Control Order which has been enforced since March 18 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.