Sarawak Energy contributes PPE to medical frontliners

KUCHING: In appreciation of the extraordinary dedication and effort of Sarawak’s frontliners from the medical and health services in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Sarawak Energy is contributing personal protective equipment (PPE) for the protection of the health care community who put themselves at risk every day in their line of work.

The corporation organised logistics and procurement for over 1,000,000 units of disposable surgical masks; 20,000 units of KN95 respirators; 20,000 units of full body medical protective clothing; 20,000 units of goggles and 1,000,000 units of disposable gloves directly from the country of origin.

The items are arriving in two shipments with the first batch handed over yesterday by Sarawak Energy to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for distribution across Sarawak.

Sarawak Energy’s chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi and Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili handed over the first batch of disposable gloves and goggles to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the SDMC chairman.

“Sarawak’s medical frontliners risk themselves every day across the state, and we want to help to ensure that they remain as safe as possible. This shipment will boost Sarawak’s available supplies of these critical disposable PPE that are used in the thousands on a daily basis,” Sharbini said.

In praising the efforts done by the frontliners, he said that everyone is in this together and are united in the ongoing efforts being coordinated by the SDMC and the State Health Department.

“We want to ensure that these brave men and women go to work safely and most importantly, also go home safely. We also want them to know we truly appreciate their efforts,” Sharbini added.

Earlier this month, Sarawak Energy had handed over 50,000 disposable surgical masks received from its China-based contractors and also jointly donated an additional 300,000 units of medical gloves through the Supermax Corporation.

All the contributions were handed to SDMC for distribution to the frontliners across the state.

The provision of electricity is considered an essential service and many of Sarawak Energy’s staff and contractor workers are continuing to work from their stations and bases over the current Movement Control Order (MCO) that is in place to break the transmission of Covid-19.

Sarawak Energy’s other office-based staff have been working from home since March 18 or earlier as part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to fight Covid-19.

=All those at work have to abide by social distancing guidelines, with meetings now using virtual tools.