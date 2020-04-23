Sarawak police detect 11 offenders who repeatedly violate MCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak police have detected 11 offenders who have repeatedly violated the Movement Control Order (MCO) in seven districts since March 18.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement today, said three are from Sibu, Sarikei (two), Kuching (two), Limbang (one), Kota Samarahan (one), Padawan (one) and Meradong (one).

“We do not know why these individuals are repeating their offences by continuing to defy the MCO which is in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dev Kumar.

For the cases in Sibu, the first case involved a 17-year-old female suspect who was first arrested on April 4 and charged in court on April 6 where she pleaded guilty.

Due to her age (minor), the judge adjourned the case for a probation report to be prepared.

She was later released on a RM500 bail with one surety and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

“However, the teen was found guilty of violating the MCO again on April 13. Police issued her a compound notice of RM1,000 which is still unpaid,” said Dev Kumar.

The second case, he said involved a 51-year-old male suspect who was arrested on April 14 and was issued a RM1,000 compound notice which is still unpaid.

On April 16, he was arrested for the second time and was scheduled to appear in court on April 20. However, the suspect failed to appear in court which saw police issuing an arrest warrant for the 51-year-old.

The third case involved a 49-year-old male suspect who was arrested on April 14 and slapped with a RM1,000 compound notice.

He was arrested for the second time on April 16, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

He was charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 which carries a fine of RM900 and the National Registration Regulations (PPPN) 1990 which carries a fine of RM1,200 or two months jail failure to settle the fine.

“For the unpaid compound notices, it is up to the Health Department to take action as it is no longer under the police’s jurisdiction,” said Dev Kumar

In Sarikei, two people were arrested for the second time with the first being a 36-year-old male suspect who was arrested on April 6.

He was later charged in court on April 8 and was slapped with a fine of RM800 or a month in jail for failure to settle the fine.

He was again arrested for the second time on April 18, and charged in court on April 20. The accused who did not make a plea on the case is scheduled to appear in court on April 28 for a rehearing.

The second person in Sarikei involves a 31-year-old male suspect who was arrested and issued a RM1,000 compound notice on April 9. The compound is still unpaid.

He was again arrested for defying the MCO on April 16 and was charged in court on April 22. He too did not plead on the case and is scheduled to appear in court on April 29 for a rehearing.

In Kuching, two male suspects were arrested twice with the first being a 23-year-old male who was first arrested on April 17 and again on April 20.

Also arrested twice was a 24-year-old male who was arrested on April 15 and again on April 20.

Both were fined RM500 on their first charge in court and RM800 for the second time in court. It was not mentioned if both of the accused paid the compound.

In Limbang, a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested on April 14 and was issued a compound notice of RM1,000 which is still unpaid.

The suspect was again arrested on April 18, and was sentenced to two months in prison on April 21.

In Kota Samarahan, a 21-year-old male suspect was arrested on April 6 and April 20 for violating the MCO.

He appeared in court on April 21 and was issued two separate compound notices amounting to RM2,000 which he paid.

In Padawan, a 30-year-old man suspect was arrested on April 2 and April 5. He was later brought to court on April 6 and was slapped with a fine of RM800 and RM1,500 for the two charges. It was not mentioned if the accused had paid the compound.

In Meradong, a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested on April 10 and then on April 13.

He was issued two compound notices on the day of his arrests amounting to RM2,000 which are still unpaid.