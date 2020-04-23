Sarawak to launch active case detection in fight against Covid-19

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is planning to carry out active case detection in areas which have a high incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the committee would decide soon when to conduct the operation.

“If an area has high incidence, we will focus on active case detection in that area because what is most important is to try and get to potential victims as early as possible.

“The active case detection will be decided in the next few days. We will tell you the place and when it will be implemented,” he told a press conference after chairing the SDMC meeting here today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said at the moment, the committee is actively continuing its efforts in contact tracing activities which started yesterday.

Meanwhile, Uggah also revealed that Sarawak has placed ninth in terms of incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in Malaysia at 14.41 per cent as of today (April 23).

“Putrajaya is the highest at 75.14 per cent followed by Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 58.24 per cent and Negeri Sembilan with 36.36 per cent,” he said.

Placing fourth was Selangor at 20.79 per cent followed by Melaka with 20.31 per cent, Johor (17.21 per cent), Pahang (17.02 per cent), Labuan (16.11 per cent) and Perak at tenth place with 10.07 per cent.

“SDMC is working very hard to make sure whatever strategies we have to cut off the chain of Covid-19 infection is effective,” said Uggah.

He added that the cooperation of the public is equally crucial at this time and reminded again for the people to stay at home, practise good personal hygiene and to maintain social distancing.

“We know there’s a lot of sacrifice but this is worth it for your own good and family. We hope for the cooperation of everyone so that we will be able to win this war.”