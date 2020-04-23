Sports complex among quarantine centres

KOTA KINABALU: The extension of Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas will become operational next week.

Disclosing this yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said refurbishment works on the complex’s multipurpose hall to be the QEH extension started April 17 (last Friday).

“We have nearly 180 beds here to cater for Covid-19 patients,” said Shafie to the media after visiting the facility yesterday. Also present was Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

He said that the QEH extension was made ready just in case QEH did not have enough space for Covid-19 patients.

“Patients who are asymptomatic and with no serious symptoms will be placed at the facility until they are tested negative for the virus,” he said.

Critical patients such as those requiring ventilator would be sent to the QEH for treatment, he said.

Also on standby to function as the QEH extension centre for Covid-19 patients is the Sabah Convention Centre’s exhibition area, he said.

“It has a larger space than here,” he said.

He added that some had suggested the use of hotels, but the State government followed the advice of the Health Department.

Factors such as central air-conditioning which collects air is among the consideration, he said.

“We have to see. It is not just to ensure the people are comfortable,” he said, adding that having such extension centre was part of the State Government’s preparation for the future when the lockdown was lifted.

“We don’t know when – the end of April or May, but there must be preparation for the future. The probability is when businesses start to open, there will be contacts and there will be positive cases…we have other places as well in case the number increases,’ he said.

He also said that not everything would be allowed to operate when the lockdown was lifted.

“Not 100 percent. We learn from other countries such as China and Singapore. When the trend is positive, you cannot open the entire system,” he said.

He said that large industries would likely remain closed because their markets were outside of the country which were also in lockdown.

“We need to look at the sectors, but the most important is food security. Our people in Sabah need to eat,” he said.

“During the fasting month of Ramadan, people are likely to eat once a day but as humans, they will still want to eat,” Shafie quipped.

“This is the sector we realise (is important). But the numbers involved must be managed properly…we will monitor the situation at every district,” he said.

He then encouraged using online methods to market food items to lessen contact with other people as buyers could make their purchases online and the sellers could make the delivery.

He also said that the tourism sector was likely to remain closed because of the lack of domestic and international demand.

“And there is also no airline operating,” he concluded.