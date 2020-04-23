STIDC, subsidiaries present RM80,000 to Tanjung Manis folk for Ramadan

KUCHING: Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and its subsidiary companies have contributed RM80,000 to 796 Tanjung Manis folk for the coming fasting month of Ramadan.

STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet handed over the contributions yesterday to Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also assemblyman of Kuala Rajang, which covers Tanjung Manis.

This is the 20th consecutive year that STIDC has given out such contributions under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, which started when Len Talif was deputy general manager and then general manager, before he entered active politics.

For this year, the contributions are in the form of cash assistance to the recipients due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has restricted the movement of goods.

In his speech, Len Talif said the 796 recipients comprised 263 from Kampung Rajang, 384 from Kampung Belawai, and 149 from Kampung Jerijeh.

“The recipients comprised senior citizens, the disabled, single mothers, orphans, those newly converted to Islam, as well as the less fortunate people.

“Maybe some names are left out from the list. As the assemblyman there, I would top up from my own allocation to contribute to those names added to the updated list. Maybe we will include those celebrating Gawai also,” he said.

Len Talif, who is also an STIDC board of management member, explained that STIDC has been directly involved in the development of Tanjung Manis since turning it into a Timber Processing Zone in 1990.

He said the needs of the local folk have always been a priority in the planning of development in Tanjung Manis.

“Despite the rapid development in Tanjung Manis, there are also shortcomings in terms of lack of banks and water supply problems. It is not so worrying but these can cause problems to the people.

“It is the duty of STIDC and government agencies to ensure that in Tanjung Manis and surrounding areas like Pulau Bruit and Semop, such needs of the people are being met,” he said.

He added that Tanjung Manis encompasses not just the township, but also the whole district which stretches out to Kampung Paloh and also the P206 parliamentary constituency.

Also present at the event were STIDC deputy general manager Dayang Nena Abang Bruce and Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Mohd Nor Topek Julaihi.