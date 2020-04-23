Tambunan among districts in Covid-19 green zone

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Malaysian districts in the green zone — or without any active Covid-19 cases currently — has increased to 64 districts, including entire Perlis, the latest figures from the Health Ministry show.

The Health Ministry’s figures show the new green zones for Covid-19 as of April 21 (yesterday) include eight districts in Sabah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Pahang and Kelantan.

The districts added to the list of green zones with zero active cases are Tambunan in Sabah, four districts in Pahang (Bera, Cameron Highlands, Temerloh, Rompin), one district each in Perak (Manjung), Negri Sembilan (Jempol) and Kelantan (Pasir Mas).

This is due to the number of active cases in these districts dropping to zero on April 21, down from the initial number of active cases recorded on April 20 (Manjung — three, Tambunan — two, Jempol, Bera, Cameron Highlands, Temerloh, Rompin, Pasir Mas — one each).

The entire state of Perlis is the second least affected among all states and federal territories in Malaysia, with just 18 Covid-19 cases recorded so far.

Perlis, which is also a district by itself under the Health Ministry, became a green zone on April 21 when it recorded zero active cases, down from four active cases on April 20.

The Health Ministry’s daily nationwide map lists the number of Covid-19 cases in each district for two categories: total cumulative cases or accumulated cases so far, as well as the active cases for the day.

Under the Health Ministry’s definition, the number of active cases is arrived at by deducting deaths and recoveries from the total cumulative cases.

The same colour code is applied to both categories of cumulative cases and active cases, namely green zones (no Covid-19 cases), yellow zones (1-20 cases), orange zones (21-40 cases), and the most severe category of red zones (41 cases and above).

This means that a district which is a yellow, orange or red zone in terms of total cumulative cases reported can become a green zone, if the number of active Covid-19 cases go down to zero when patients there recover.