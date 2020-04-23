Yet to receive free face masks? Call us — Dr Sim

KUCHING: Households which have yet to receive the free face masks from the Sarawak government are urged to contact their respective State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) divisional office or relevant authorities such as the local councils, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said he had received feedback that there were certain households in Kuching which have not received the face masks.

“JPBN chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has instructed not to leave anyone out, whether the house(hold) is paying any assessment or (getting) free assessment, or illegal squatters or households living on top of the shops.

“If your household missed out, please contact the JPBN divisional office or agencies helping to distribute, like your local authorities Padawan Municipal Council, Kuching South City Council and Kuching North City Commission,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

The distribution of free face masks under the state government’s Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package started April 17, with an approximate 1.2 million pieces allocated for households in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

Dr Sim said he had been informed that the remaining divisions have been progressively distributing the face masks.

“We need your understanding and patience as the face masks (six pieces per household) are distributed in red zones first (since) last Friday.

“I was told that the yellow and green zones (four pieces per household) are just starting,” he said.