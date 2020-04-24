108 stranded in Nunukan escorted home via Tawau

TAWAU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) escorted 108 people (86 Malaysians and 22 Indonesians) stranded in Nunukan, Indonesia to enter Malaysia via Tawau waters yesterday morning.

Tawau MMEA Zone director, Captain Siva Kumar A/L Vengadasalam, said the special operation involved a Malaysian Maritime patrol boat asset and also a patrol boat from the Tawau Marine Police Force (PPM) to accompany all the individuals home.

They were on board a special ferry from Nunukan Island into Malaysia via Tawau, and with permission from the Sabah State Government.

The ferry arrived safely at the ferry terminal at about 11am after being escorted for almost an hour from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Upon arrival at the terminal, all passengers were taken by frontline personnel. All frontiers involved in managing the operations adhered to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures to ensure that the 108 people complied with the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Covid-19 screening and sanitation process.

All must be quarantined in a quarantine centre managed by the Tawau Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) for 14 days subject to monitoring by the Sabah State Department of Health, he said.

In addition, he said all frontline agencies involved were coordinated under the management of the PKOB chaired by the President of the Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) during coordination of the individuals involved in addition to matters related to the management of the quarantine centre Covid-19 around Tawau.

He added that Maritime Malaysia would increase patrolling and enforcement of borders across the country especially throughout the MCO in the Tawau waters to avoid any external threats especially related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Any criminal information, complaints and emergency assistance at sea can be directed to the Tawau Maritime Zone Operations Centre, at 089-752115 or MERS 999.