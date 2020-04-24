550 arrested for violating MCO in last 24 hours, 238 papers opened against those spreading Covid-19 fake news

KUCHING: Police arrested 550 individuals for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of arrests to 19,048, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at the daily updates press conference today, he said the government hoped that the figure would drop during the Ramadan month to indicate more compliance of the MCO among the people.

The Muslim community began observing the holy month of Ramadan from April 24 and will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 24.

“Today marks the first day we observe the Ramadan month. Even though it is Ramadan, we will still hold our daily meetings from 9am as usual,” he said in Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri added that the police had opened a total of 238 investigation papers against individuals who were allegedly involved in spreading fake news about Covid-19.

“Of the total, 170 are still under investigation, 24 cases have been brought to court, 13 individuals have confessed and 11 have been given warning notices,” he said.

He advised the community to report fake news on Covid-19 to the government via sebernanya.my.

“The government would like to remind all to be more cautious in sharing information that is not confirmed.

“If you are not sure about the information, do not share or spread it because action will be taken against you even if you are just sharing,” he said.

The Royal Malaysia Police Force (PDRM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are standing by to take action against individuals who spread fake news on Covid-19, he explained.