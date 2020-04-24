Allow businesses to resume in Sarawak’s Covid-19 green zones, Robert Lau suggests

SIBU: The government should relax restrictions in Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak under the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been extended until May 12 this year, said Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Robert Lau.

He said the state’s green zones are less densely populated and as it would take longer for the economy in those areas to pick up, local businesses should be allowed to open and the people allowed to go on with their life, albeit with precautions.

“The green zone should be allowed to return to normalcy with the rules on social distancing and ban on public gatherings in place,” he said when asked on the extension of the MCO which was enforced on March 18.

“There should be no movement into the green zone from the red and yellow zone unless with permission,” said Lau, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party Bawang Assan chairman.

More than half of some 40 districts in Sarawak are green zones, where there are no Covid-19 active cases.

Kuching and Samarahan are so far the only red zones in the state with 196 and 65 active cases as of yesterday.

Lau felt that the government should consider enforcing the Enhance MCO (EMCO) in red zones in the state and introduce different restrictions for the yellow zones.

He recalled that the last time the people faced prolonged movement restrictions was during the curfew in the early 1970s.

That dragged on much longer, he said, adding a side effect of the curfew was the people in remote areas moving out to nearby towns in search of a better life.

“The main reason was of course security. After the lifting of the curfew, life and economy of rural community never recovered to those of the past.

“The lack of economy of scale and purchasing power coupled with the break in the business ecosystem caused the rural community to further shrink both in terms of population and economy, ” Lau added.

Meanwhile, Lanang Member of Parliament Alice Lau said most people had expected the the extension of the MCO for a fourth time.

“Just that l really urge the state and federal government to come up with more food aid to help the poor and needy.

“As for now, still many needy people haven’t received food aid and they are suffering. Even those who received food aid, the MCO’s extension will make them struggle to put food on their table again, ” she said.

She added that businesses were affected and she hoped the government would come up with more supportive policies to ensure that those most affected by the MCO would get the needed support and help.