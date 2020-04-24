Body of croc attack victim in Sri Aman found

KUCHING: The dismembered body of crocodile victim, Yanha Mahrat, 29, was found by a search and rescue team at around 7.30am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased’s body was found floating some 2.7 kilometres upstream from where he was attacked at Sungai Kampung Melayu Tanjung Pijat, Sri Aman on April 22.

According to Bomba, the deceased was found without both of his arms and lower left leg.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

Today’s operation, which started at 6am to 9am, saw Bomba personnel, police, Civil Defence Force and eight villagers participating.

On April 22, the victim who went fishing with his younger brother and uncle were said to be attacked by a crocodile while setting his fishing net in the river.

A police report was lodged at 3.50pm by the victim’s uncle who witnessed the incident.

According to him, the victim managed to call for help before disappearing almost instantaneously underwater.

Yahya is married with two children.