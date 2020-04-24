Brewers’ earnings decline every week since MCO in effect

KUCHING: Brewer’s earnings are likely to decline by 1.6 per cent for every week that the movement control order (MCO) is in effect.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) researched that both brewers, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd (Carlsberg) and Heineken Malaysia Bhd (Heineken), had been deemed non-essential businesses, and as such, were required to temporarily halt production during the entire duration of the MCO with a total 42 days.

“For every week the MCO is in effect, we estimate the impact to brewers’ earnings at circa minus 1.6 per cent,” AffinHwang Capital said.

“We expect sales volume to be significantly impacted, especially with on- premise sales (estimated at two-thirds of total sales volume) seeing a near complete collapse during the MCO. More importantly, over the near term we foresee social distancing to become the new norm, even after the MCO is lifted. Hence, any large-scale events or gatherings are likely to be discouraged.”

The research firm added that lower tourist arrivals would also put a further strain on alcohol consumption for the remainder of the year.

AffinHwang Capital also recapped that looking back at the brewers’ performance during the Asian Financial Crisis (AFC) and Global Financial Crisis (GFC), both Carlsberg and Heineken saw their earnings multiples contract by between 28 to 70 per cent from their prior peaks.

“While previous crises were seen to have mainly arisen from a demand shock, the current Covid-19 outbreak has an unprecedented impact on both supply and demand, which could potentially have a more significant bearing on earnings and valuations, in our view.”

For 2020, AffinHwang Capital projected earnings to contract by 9.8 per cent and 8.5 per cent for Carlsberg and Heineken respectively.

“Following through off a low base, a mild recovery of circa 5.5 per cent is projected for the industry in 2021E.”

Without a cure for Covid-19 in sight, the research firm expected alcohol consumption trends to remain subdued for the remainder of 2020.