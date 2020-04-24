Covid-19: One death, 88 positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of deaths to 96, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He also said that a total of 88 new positive cases were reported as of 12pm today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 5,691.

“The 96th death (Case 2,978) involved a Malaysian man aged 61 who had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney disease. He had come into close contact with a positive case (Case 1,345) who had just returned from Indonesia.

“He was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor on March 31 and died on April 24 at 2.29am,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today, giving the daily update on the Covid-19 situation in the country

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 121 cases had recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 3,663.

As of today, the total number of active cases are at 1,953 cases where 41 of them are being treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 18 require ventilator support.