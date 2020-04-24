Covid-19: Sarawak records 9 new positive cases today, total at 468

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded nine new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 468 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said out of the nine, seven positive cases were from Kuching, one from Samarahan and one from Serian.

“The state also recorded 147 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 4,264.

“From the total, 499 are still awaiting lab test results,” he told a press conference after the SDMC daily meeting Friday.

Uggah revealed that 17 patients have also recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 148 so far.

“They have recovered and have been discharged. Out of the 17 recovered, 12 are from Kuching, four from Samarahan and one from Betong,” he said.

Uggah informed that to-date, there are 50 healthcare workers in Kuching who are confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

“Twenty of them are from the Kuching Conference cluster, while the balance are from minor clusters,” he said.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), he said there are 234 new ones.

“This brings the total to 1,302 PUS being quarantined at 18 hotels throughout the state.

“A total of 578 people have completed their quarantine period and are allowed to go home,” he said.