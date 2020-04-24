Covid-19: Six Sarawakian students returning from Indonesia test positive – Uggah

KUCHING: Six out of nine Sarawakian students returning from Indonesia have been tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He informed that to date, 94 students have returned to the state including those who are back from the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore.

“That is why we are very strict in making sure that there is sufficient time for quarantine for people coming back into Sarawak.

“If they come back from overseas and if they have been quarantined in Kuala Lumpur, we still want to do the swab test here.

“This is what we are worried about. If we miss one (case), and (they go) loose in the society, it will have devastating effects,” he told a press conference after the SDMC daily meeting Friday.

As for students from green zones who wish to go back to their hometowns, he said a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the development of contact tracing, Uggah informed that the team in-charge had managed to contact more than 20 per cent of those in the name list.

“There are about 2,500 close and casual contacts (to be traced). I was told that the team has traced more than 20 per cent, with the total of 557.

“Out of that, 195 have been screened and as of today, 302 agreed to be screened at the Youth and Sports Complex. There are 41 who are not in Sarawak so there is no point to contact them,” he said.