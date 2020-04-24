Domestic aviation sector needs to be revived after MCO – Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The domestic aviation sector will be boosted after the Movement Control Order (MCO) has ended, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said it would be difficult to revive the country’s aviation industry following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aviation sector is the most affected industry globally and it was reported that Virgin Australia has gone bankrupt, he said in a talk show Ruang Bicara on Bernama TV tonight.

Wee said to revive the sector, the focus must first be given to the domestic segment.

“It is about connecting the regions. Flights to Sabah and Sarawak must be resumed to deliver goods as promised by us,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of school bus operators not listed under the Bantuan Prihatin National aid, Wee said his ministry was currently in talks with the Ministry of Finance to resolve the case. – Bernama