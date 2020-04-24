Feeling trapped during MCO? Befrienders Kuching launches handy support website

KUCHING: Befrienders Kuching has launched a micro website known as ‘Safe Haven’ that provides a list of activities to do at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Among the activities and content available on the micro-site are arts and crafts, comics, facts, food and recipes, health and fitness, riddles, self-care tips, encouragement, and many more.

Additionally, it contains information and links to support contacts throughout Malaysia.

The micro-site can be accessed at bit.ly/bfksafehaven.

Alternatively, the Befrienders Kuching main website at https://befrienderskch.org.my/ can also be accessed for other information.

The non-profit organisation provides emotional support to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair, and having suicidal thoughts – without charge.

During this MCO period, Befrienders Kuching can be reached via email at [email protected].