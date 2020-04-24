Five locals arrested for possessing protected wildlife meat – director

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) has arrested five local men for possessing protected wildlife meat without permission.

In a statement provided by the department yesterday, the department director, Augustine Tuuga said two of the men aged between 30 and 36 years old were arrested together with an animal carcass in Kg Keramuak, Togod on April 22.

The remaining three men aged between 29 and 49 were arrested on April 23 during a roadblock that was carried out by SWD together with the enforcement agency as well as a Wildlife Honorary Warden.

The three were in possession of five deer carcasses that have already been cut.

The two cases are being investigated under the 1997 Wildlife Conservation Enactment (EPHL 1997) for possessing protected wildlife without legal permission and can be penalized with a fine of not less than RM30,000 and not exceeding RM100,000 or a maximum three years in jail.

SWD advised the public to not go out hunting and announced that no hunting permit had been issued by the department during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The department will continuously monitor and carry out enforcement operations from time to time with the help of other enforcement agencies even during the MCO,” said Augustine.

He also expressed the department’s gratitude to all those involved in the recent arrests.