Foo: State government should implement EMCO in Kuching, Samarahan to curb Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth secretary-general Milton Foo suggests that the state government should implement an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kuching and Samarahan areas to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Foo said the areas of Kuching and Samaharan, which were both classified as red zones, have become one of the most severely affected places in the country of the Covid-19 outbreak since the implementation of MCO on March 18.

“Although most of the shops in the city remain closed, there are still many cars on the road and people came out at night in violation of the movement control order,” he said in a statement.

He urged the government to implement a “complete lockdown” in Kuching and Samarahan as safeguarding the state should be a responsibility shouldered by each person in the state.

“If a more relaxed or loosened MCO is taken up at this point of time, it will make all the effort made by everyone over the past month in combating the epidemic doomed to fail, causing irreversible damage in the end,” said Foo.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) data yesterday, Kuching had 196 active cases of Covid-19 and Samarahan had 65.

On Apr 22, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also SDMC chairman, told a press conference that the committee was charting a map with which they would look closely at the pattern or distribution of Covid-19 cases in the red zones to determine if the EMCO was necessary.

“We will chart a map so that not only the people will know but also we can come up with strategies. Like in Kuala Lumpur where they enforce EMCO at several locations, where more extensive actions are being taken and to test everyone within that EMCO area.

“We haven’t created that (EMCO potential) area yet. We hope in one or two days we can have the map and maybe EMCO so we can focus on the situation there and cut the chain.

“Now we cannot pinpoint yet,” said Uggah.