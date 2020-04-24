Housebreaking, vehicle theft gang busted

PENAMPANG: Police believed they have solved 14 housebreaking and vehicle theft cases that occurred in four districts with the arrest of two main suspects.

Penampang Police Chief, DSP Haris Ibrahim said the suspects, known as Gang Lastik (Slingshot Gang), were said to have been involved in 14 housebreaking and vehicle theft cases in Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Kota Belud between 2014 and 2019.

“Based on continuous investigation and cooperation with our counterparts from other police districts, police from the Penampang police contingent (IPD Penampang) and Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK) carried out three raids on University Apartment and Sepanggar Ria Apartment in Mnggatal around 4pm on April 17.

“Following the raids, police managed to arrest two men, aged 27 and 37, who are said to be the members of Gang Lastik,” he told a press conference at the Penampang Police headquarters here yesterday.

Haris said during the raids police managed to recover four vehicles that were reported to have been stolen as well as several personal belongings from their victims.

Among the items recovered were an Isuzu D-Max, a Honda Jazz, a Honda HRV and a Toyota Vios, cameras, electric guitar, branded watches, handphones, a samurai, personal items, false plate numbers, as well as tolls used by the suspects to commit their crimes.

“The suspects’ modus operandi was to shoot small rocks with the use of a slingshot towards house windows to see if there is anyone home.

“If no occupant comes out to inspect their home, the suspects will then force themselves into the house and will carry out their criminal act.

“The suspects will also changed the plate number of stolen vehicles with false plate numbers to prevent the authority from detecting them,” said Haris.

With the arrests of the suspects, police believed they had solved up to 14 housebreaking and vehicle theft cases that were reported in four districts.

“Four of those cases were reported in Penampang with losses amounting to RM436,000, eight cases were reported in Kota Kinabalu involving RM300,000 in losses, and one case each reported in Tuaran and Papar with losses estimated at RM2,000 and RM100,000 respectively,” said Haris, adding that police were currently hunting a third suspect who is still at large.

The case is being investigated under Sectio 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft.