Ismail Sabri: Sabah, Sarawak govts to work with KPT to facilitate return of students to home states

KUCHING: The state governments of Sarawak and Sabah can collaborate with the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) to bring students who are studying in Peninsular Malaysia back to their home states, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government understood that both Sarawak and Sabah state governments had their respective standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Students, be they on campus or outside campus, can be brought back to their home states including Sarawak and Sabah, but arrangements must be made through KPT in collaboration with the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah.

“We work together because their state governments are more familiar with the ground handling issues,” he said during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said, for instance, if a Sarawakian from Kapit wanted to return home, the student must go through Sibu Airport.

“So the ground handling needs to be discussed. If us (in Peninsular Malaysia), we send (students who want to go home) to the nearest police station and then home,” he said.

He said many rural areas in Sarawak did not come with connecting flights and hence, ground handling must be looked into to ensure students would be sent home safe and sound.

“So we need to work with the state governments (of Sarawak and Sabah). And KPT will discuss with the state governments.”

Asked if students whose home or home villages were categorised as red zones would be allowed to travel home, Ismail Sabri said they could be allowed to do so only if they were travelling to a green zone.

He stressed that there was no way for the government to allow an individual from a green zone to travel to a red zone.

“Campuses are still green areas. So if they want to go home, strictly no red zones; they can choose to go to their siblings’ or relatives’ in green zones.

“We can facilitate bringing them to a green zone, but not a red zone,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the KPT had come up with its own SOP in terms of bringing students of various higher learning institutions under the ministry back home.

He believed that the KPT would announce details such as movement and zone criteria at a later time.

“Politeknik and community colleges are under KPT but others such as UniKL is under the Rural and Regional Development. So we allow other ministries to handle the matter of bringing students back to their home state.

“But the other ministries must follow the SOP set by the KPT. So let’s wait for more details from KPT for students to return to their home and villages,” he said.