KK MP’s office distributes RM50,000 food aid

KOTA KINABALU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin yesterday said his MP’s office had distributed more than 500 food aid packages to the poor and needy in his parliamentary constituency to date.

Chan said his office had coordinated with the Unit Pemimpin Pembangunan Masyarakat (UPPM) offices attached to three state constituencies under his parliamentary constituency (namely Api-Api, Likas and Luyang) prior to distributing food aid packages to underprivileged households.

So far, his office has spent more than RM50,000, and that the source of funding came from the Sabah State Government’s allocation to MPs which was duly received by his office on Monday.

The DAP Sabah secretary said that his MP’s office team had distributed the food aid packages to 200 households in Kg. Monggorok, Likas, based on the list provided by the UPPM Likas; more than 200 households scattered in various places in Luyang as identified by the UPPM Luyang.

Additionally, he said the MP’s office had also distributed food aid packages to households at Kg. Bukit Bendera after receiving calls for help.

Apart from the above, Chan said his office had also handed over 1,000 packets of rice to the Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK) to be distributed amongst their frontline personnel.

“The frontline staff of DBKK such as enforcement team, cleaners, sterilizing workers at markets and the frontliners involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, they are not high-paying nor high-ranking officials. According to the mayor, these workers are daily wage earners of a mere RM44 per day. It is my intention to give a little reward and recognize the labour of these workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to criticism as to why the Sabah State Government had provided grants to only 15 MPs from the same coalition as Warisan but did not provide the same to all other Sabah MPs, Chan retorted saying that all these other Sabah MPs, even that from STAR, are part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Federal Government and would receive federal funding and grants.

“Shouldn’t be asking the PN Federal Government the same question why it has not given Pakatan Harapan, Upko and Warisan MPs equal treatment and funding to help the people? PN Federal Government controls much more resources. “There is no need for the Sabah State Government to provide grants to the 15 MPs if it is not for the PN Federal Government that had victimised PH and Warisan MPs and had frozen their federal allocations in the first place.”

Chan emphasized that distribution of food aid in Sabah is led by the State Government.

“The State Government has 60 UPPM offices in the state to distribute food aid packages to people in all districts that have been hit by the pandemic. Thus far, the three UPPM offices in Kota Kinabalu have reached the third phase of food aid distribution. Therefore, MPs are in a position to assist the state assemblypersons in the distribution of food aid,” Chan said.

“I will continue to provide food aid to the people under my parliamentary constituency under the following conditions. Firstly, state assemblypersons through UPPM will continue to be the main force in the distribution of food aid. Secondly, there has to be a request from households in dire need of assistance.

“Thirdly, I will coordinate with the respective UPPM to ensure that there are no overlapping requests. Under these three conditions, my MP office will assist fellow citizens who are in need of assistance and to face this difficult period together,” said Chan.

Chan also took the opportunity to wish all Muslim friends in Kota Kinabalu a safe month of Ramadan and a happy fasting.

He said that there were still plans in preparation, and that assistance to the people would continue to come one after another whenever there is a need.