Malaysians’ sacrifices in fighting Covid-19 produce results – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The sacrifices made by Malaysians in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 by staying at home in the past month, have begun to show results that include a significant decrease in the number of positive cases, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight.

Prime Minister said prevention measures enforced by the government including the Movement Control Order that began on March 18, have seen the number of daily new cases decreased to double-digits compared to over hundreds before.

Describing the effort to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection as a great sacrifice jihad by all Malaysians, he said everybody has been undergoing a tough period which tested one’s patience and strength.

He said each of us had to miss out on regular activities such as going out for sightseeing and dining out at eateries and had to stay at home.

“This is a great jihad and sacrifice. But, your sacrifice has shown results.

“Firstly, you and your family are protected from the Covid-19 infection. Secondly, you also have protected other people from being infected by the disease. Thirdly, all of you have contributed to the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 within our communities and country,” he said in a special address to the nation, aired on television.

Muhyiddin said with all ongoing efforts carried out by the frontliners, coupled with the people’s discipline in terms of adhering to MCO, the number of Covidvvv-19 new cases can be reduced to the minimum and the outbreak is fully contained.

He also said that Malaysia is among countries which recorded the most number of recovery cases in the world and he hoped the trend would continue.

Muhyiddin said to date, 3,542 patients or 63.2 per cent of the total 5,603 Covid-19 cases in the country have recovered.

In his message, delivered on the eve of Ramadan, the prime minister also wished all Muslims a blessed Ramadan and said that this fasting month is special as it is not only a month to fight against unwanted desires while seeking blessings from Allah SWT, but also to wage war against Covid-19.

“We haven’t won the war yet, but I am confident, Insya-Allah (God willing), we will win. In this holy month of Ramadan, let us strengthen our ‘istiqamah’ (harden our resolve) to fight Covid-19,” he said.

Muhyiddin also urged Malaysians, particularly the Muslims, to take the Ramadan new normal positively.

“Maybe this is our opportunity, bestowed by Allah, to truly immerse ourselves in this religious obligation with our family,” he said.

The prime minister also offered words of encouragement to the frontliners.

“Insya-Allah, your sacrifice would be rewarded by Allah SWT,” he said. – Bernama