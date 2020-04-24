Market stability may only be seen in end-FY20

KUCHING: Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) might stabilise by the end of the financial year 2020 (FY20) as investors remain fidgety against the current uncertain environment, analysts observed.

Nevertheless, analysts viewed that the current volatility in the market could bode well for Bursa Malaysia.

“After a sluggish 2019, market sentiment in 2020 has experienced constant swings which started with a boost from strong crude palm oil (CPO) prices early this year to the current Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and its backlash to economic activity.

“The recent plunge in crude oil prices is also of no help to investors’ confidence.

“Regardless, the greater volatility resulted in greater trading volumes to the benefit of Bursa Malaysia,” the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) commented in a report yesterday.

“From our Bloomberg extractions, the first half of FY20 (1QFY20) average daily values (ADV) stood at RM2.53 billion, beating our anticipated RM2.14 billion for the period. Month-to-date April ADV stood at RM2.56 billion,” it pointed out.

Furthermore, to ease the fall-outs from Covid-19, the government has introduced fiscal injections of RM260 billion – of which RM35 billion is direct funding – with SMEs and the low-to-middle income group in mind.

“While these measures are intended to alleviate short-term financial woes as the nation strives to curb the pandemic, there will be much to ponder on the longer-term sustainability of the national economy, as businesses may not recoup from the lost time or opportunities upon resumption.

“Though coming quarters of corporate earnings could be threatened by this, investors will continue to place their bets and funds on stocks with solid business efficiency and resilience to counter challenges which could be even more pronounced later in the year,” the research team noted.

All in, Kenanga Research said it raised its earnings assumptions by eight and eight per cent, mainly on the back of greater ADV assumptions.

It raised its FY20E full-year ADV to RM2.42 billion, from RM2.01 billion previously.

“While we believe that trading activity could ease in 2HFY20 with expectation that the global landscape stabilises and Covid-19 becomes contained, investors could still be cautious with corporate earnings deliverables, hence keeping the trading environment somewhat volatile.

“We opine that confidence could regain some footing in FY21 and expect an ADV of circa RM2.48 billion – up by three per cent,” Kenanga Research said.

As for Bursa Malaysia’s upcoming 1Q results, the research team expected the bourse to record earnings close to RM51 million.

“In addition to more robust securities trading activity to drive revenue, the group should see leaner operating costs following its organisational restructuring exercise announced in November 2019.

“Additionally, management is also committed to trim other expenses where necessary,” it added, maintaining its outperform call on the bourse.