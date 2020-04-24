National Security Council devising new SOP for green, yellow, red zones, says Ismail

KUCHING: The National Security Council (MKN) is in the midst of coming up with new standard operating procedures (SOP) for green, yellow and red zones, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government wanted to closely monitor the movement within the country, apart from strengthening border control.

“We have directed MKN to discuss with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police Force) to come up with special SOP for the three zones namely green, yellow and red.

“This new SOP by MKN will be deliberated during a meeting soon,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said Putrajaya was aware of certain individuals having taken to social media to air their dissatisfaction about being discriminated concerning the food aid from the government.

He opined that those who complained on social media were not those who received the government’s food aid.

According to him, some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had also chipped in to complement the government’s efforts in providing aid to the people.

“Some NGOs also help, and we don’t decide for NGOs how much they want to help. Sometimes, they give RM30, RM70, RM100 or even RM200, depending on the NGO.

“And that is not food aid from JKM (Welfare Department) but from NGOs,” he clarified.

Reiterating that the food supply across the country was sufficient, Ismail Sabri advised Malaysians not to worry about this issue during the holy Ramadan month.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry had given assurance that fresh produce like vegetables, meat, chicken and eggs were more than sufficient to meet the country’s demand.

“So do not worry about food supply and daily needs during Ramadan because we can assure you all that it is sufficient to meet the continued demand,” he added.