One new case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Only one new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) case was recorded in Sabah yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

This means that, for the past three consecutive days, Sabah had only managed to record a single case as there were no new cases detected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The new case was detected in Kota Kinabalu.

As it stands, the total number of cases in the state is 309.

However, it should be noted that State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi had previously explained that the decline in cases might not be reflective of the actual situation as there are still samples that have not yet been tested.

Meanwhile three more patients have recovered from the virus in Sabah, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 203.