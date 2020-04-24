OPR cut very likely following inflation freefall in March

KUCHING: Analysts are growing more convinced that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will cut the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at its next meeting on May 5 following Malaysia’s inflation dropping to a 14th month low in March.

This will help to mitigate the negative impact of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as the potential downside risk of low global oil prices on the domestic economy.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that inflationary pressure eased to a 14-month low, registering minus 0.2 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in March 2020, primarily due to slowing prices of transport.

“Transport, the third largest component of CPI shifted to negative growth in prices of minus 8.9 per cent y-o-y.

“On the other hand, prices of food and nonalcoholic beverages, the biggest component of the Consuper Prixe Index (CPI) increased at a softer pace of 1.2 per cent y-o-y and price growth for housing and utilities inched down to 1.6 per cent y-o-y after three consecutive months at 1.7 per cent.

“Meanwhile, core inflation also moderated to 10-month low of 1.3 per cent y-o-y.”

The recent oil war has caused a nose-dive movement in global crude oil prices with Brent’s currently hovering below US$30 per barrel. In tandem, MIDF Research revised downward its Brent crude oil average price forecast for 2020 to US$41 per barrel.

“At this level, we could see further reduction in RON95 prices, far below level seen in 2019,” it said. “In addition, toll rates for all PLUS highways are reduced by 18 per cent starting February 2020.

“As transport is the third biggest component in overall CPI basket, we opine these to have a significant impact to overall inflation.

“Furthermore, we do not foresee any major demand-pull inflation due to the Covid-19. Some upward pressure could be expected in food component through imported inflation as Malaysia is a net importer of food and weaker ringgit will result in the items to be more expensive.

“We foresee inflation to moderate further to 0.5 per cent y-o-y. As inflation remain low and there are more downside risks to the economy including Covid-19, global trade tensions, political instability and the upcoming US presidential election.”

Similarly, the team of economists at AmBank Research projected Malaysia’s inflation to stay weak in 2020 due to lack of overall pressure from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.

Inflation is more likely to average around 0.3 per cent, it said in a separate report, with room to tread into a deflationary reading of 1.5 per cent.

“There is not much cost pressure, partly due to weak commodity prices, added with an economy that is plagued with excess capacity. Demand is poised to be weak due to rising job losses and loss of income from the virus impact that has dragged down the economy.

“Should the headline inflation fall into deflation, this will be the first, based on data going back to 1983.

“Hence, a 25bps cut in the current OPR which is at 2.50 per cent by BNM during the May 5 meeting is being factored in, with now a 40 per cent chance of a 50 basis points cut as the potential incoming data for March and April will be worse than February’s.”

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd also believed BNM may lower its OPR further by possibly another 25 to 50 basis points at its next Monetary Policy Committee meetingto two to 2.25 per cent from 2.5 per cent currently.