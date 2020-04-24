Positive on Sime Darby’s disposal of Tesco Malaysia stakes

KUCHING: Sime Darby Bhd’s (Sime Darby) proposed disposal of its stake in Tesco Malaysia has generally garnered positive views from analysts who view the hypermarket as loss-making due to intense competition in the retail market.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Sime Darby announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sime Darby Allied Products Bhd (SDAPB) and Sime Darby Holdings Bhd have entered into conditional agreements with CP Retail Development Company Ltd (CP), Tesco Holdings BV (Tesco BV) and Tesco Plc for the disposal of 30 per cent ordinary shares held by SDAPB in Tesco Malaysia to CP in accordance with SDAPB’s rights under the joint venture agreement with Tesco BV dated November 28, 2001.

The proposed disposal is pursuant to the entry of Tesco BV into a conditional agreement with CP on March 9, 2020 to dispose of its interest in Tesco Malaysia.

The total proceeds to be received by Sime Darby upon completion of the proposed disposal is RM300 million and the proposed disposal is expected to complete in the second half of 2020 (2H20).

“The potential divestment of Tesco Malaysia is a positive news to Sime Darby, as the hypermarket has been reporting continued losses since FY15 (except FY18, likely due to one-off effect) due to intense competition from discount grocers and the growing e-commerce space as well as an increase in affluent customers,” the research team at Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) opined.

It saw that Sime Darby had discontinued the recognition of its share of losses in Tesco Malaysia since FY17 as the group’s carrying value in the associate is nil.

“Furthermore, the deal is also in line with Sime Darby’s plan to rationalise its non-core business in the long run,” it added.

Sharing its view, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) in a separate note said while there was no financial information on Tesco Malaysia shared by the group, it believed that Tesco Malaysia is a loss-making company due to intense competition in the retail market especially from AEON, and recently further affected by the negative impact of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“With this disposal, we expect positive impact to the group earnings for FY21, albeit marginal given that Tesco Malaysia contribution has been written down to zero.

“The group noted that proceeds from the disposal can be used for paring down borrowings, cash reserve, or special dividend (four sen per share or yield of circa two per cent),” it said.

It estimated that the gain from the disposal could raise Sime Darby’s NTA from RM2.20 (as at December 31, 2019) to RM2.24.

On Sime Darby’s performance overall, Kenanga Research noted that Sime Darby said the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak could slow down its 2HFY20 motor sales especially in China, while awaiting the government stimulus to soften the negative impact until the outbreak is contained. It noted that China has partially recovered and is ready to support the group with some ‘pent-up spending’ from the auto segment (BMW vehicles).

“Furthermore, the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to impact industrial supply chain in Australasia for certain construction equipment and parts (unquantified at the moment).

“Nevertheless, the Industrial division in Australia continued to show growth as a result of the mining segment recovery and in the longer term, sales contribution from Gough Group NZ at circa RM1 billion per year could boost its order-book further,” it added.