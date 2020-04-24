‘Power Rangers’ distributes food aid to villagers

KOTA KINABALU: Villagers at Kampung Rugading in Penampang received a surprise when a man in a Power Rangers suit showed up to distribute food aid yesterday.

Yohan C. Jayasuria, 29, said he was distributing food aid to his friends on his WhatsApp group who live around Penampang during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I’m wearing the suit not only to cheer them up but also to entertain them,” he said.

One of the recipients, Claris Handry, 39, who was waiting by the side of Penampang-Tambunan road, said she was surprised when he (Yohan) came in full Power Rangers suit to hand over the food aid to her.

“I’m glad and entertained at the same time, especially when I’ve been at home throughout the MCO,” she said.

For the record, it is the second time that Yohan of Kampung Maang, Penampang came to surprise the public after he went grocery-buying in an Iron Man suit in Donggongon, Penampang recently.