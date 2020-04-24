‘Pragmatic move to allow some construction work to resume’

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) says the government’s decision to allow certain contractors to operate five days a week from 8.30am to 5pm during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period is a pragmatic approach.

SBF secretary-general Jonathan Chai said the move would allow certain construction works to resume operation to expedite the process of recovering once the MCO is lifted.

“In an industry like construction, it is impractical to operate on alternative days or couple of days in a week because certain works warrant continuation of progress in order to achieve the economy of scale.

“Of course, some might express concern over the resurgence of yet another cluster of infection of the deadly virus (Covid-19) because of the resumption of certain areas of the construction sector.

“But looking at the stringent guidelines prescribed by Miti (Ministry of International Trade and Industry), I think sufficient precautionary measures have been put in place to reduce the possibility of infection of the workers involved,” he told The Borneo Post through WhatsApp yesterday.

Chai said, for instance, the operators would be required to provide thermal scanners and screenings for Covid-19 on all the workers at the construction site as well as transportation for the workers.

He added that they must also ensure the practice of social distancing was observed and that the number of workers was less than 50 per cent of the requirement on normal days.

Minster of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said before work could proceed, the contractors must first apply with Miti.

“Submit the application, get the approval, then only can they resume work which follows all the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set,” pointed out Chai.

According to him, only 1,856 applications to Miti have been approved, thus far, from a total of 19,077 submissions as of Tuesday evening.

He said 7,387 submissions had been rejected while the remainder was still under review.

Chai said that this in itself showed that it was not easy to secure the approval.

“At the moment, only projects that do not require much work on site such as building projects with IBS (Industrialised Building System) score of 70 and above and maintenance and construction works that have achieved 90 per cent physical improvement, projects involving critical works to ensure the safety of construction structures such as slopes, tunnels, bridges and viaducts and land survey and those construction works carried out by G1 and G2 contractors are allowed.

“Looking at what is happening in Singapore now, those operators or contractors who employed any foreign workers must take extra precautions in tracking the movement of these workers and everyone concerned must act responsibly to ensure that all the sacrifices and commitment made during the MCO would not be wasted,” added Chai.