Ramadan this year challenging – CM

KOTA KINABALU: The holy month of Ramadan this year is challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which plagues the entire world.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said however that the pandemic should not stop Muslims from fulfilling their duties such as praying, fasting and others.

He added that they could carry out their prayers together with the members of their family at home, without visiting the mosque or surau.

In his address in conjunction with the Ramadan month, Shafie said the third pillar of Islam calls on all Muslims to fast during the Ramadan month.

At the same time, it also encourages Muslims to carry out acts of charity to attain the blessings of Allah SWT.

Shafie also said that the government was responsible in ensuring the safety and health of the people of Sabah.

He said that the government understood that many were affected by the measures taken by the government but stressed that everything was done for the good of all.

“Stay at home, for the safety of all. I believe we can overcome this tough and challenging situation and curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

Shafie also urged the more fortunate people to contribute to those in need.

He said that they could do so with the use of information technology and contribute to those in need through welfare bodies, non-governmental organisations and others.