Sarawak Matta fair this year postponed

KUCHING: Malaysian Association of Tourism and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak chapter has given up the desire to host the 2020 Sarawak Matta Fair this year, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially scheduled for April 17-19 this year, Matta Sarawak chapter chairman Lina Tsen said they, however, have plans to host the fair next year instead.

“We are still discussing the possibility of Sarawak Matta Fair to be held next year, at a date to be determined later. What matters now is we stay healthy and safe now,” she added.

Tsen said 70 exhibitors comprising local and international travel and adventure agents had confirmed their participation for this year’s fair. They would be refunded.

Matta works closely with the Ministry of Tourism and the Arts as well as Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) to organise exhibitions, seminars, conventions and workshops for the benefit of members.