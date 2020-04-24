Security personnel break fast at roadblocks in ongoing fight against Covid-19

KUCHING: There is no letting up in the fight against Covid-19 for police and army personnel who have to observe the first day of Ramadan while manning the Movement Control Order (MCO) roadblocks.

At the Kota Samarahan Expressway, which is among the busiest roadblocks near here, a group of personnel were seen breaking their fast together with packed meals under a tent near their roadblock.

Soldier Munawir Sazali Musivita, 24, conceded that it was a scenario that he had not expected.

“It is very different from breaking fast at home as we had to eat amidst the exhaust fumes of passing vehicles. But this is something we have to accept as we are carrying out our duties,” said Munawir.

For policeman, Corporal Mohamad Nazib Supian, 42, however, it is a norm for policemen especially traffic police to break fast on the road but he still wished he was with his family.

“I feel sad not being able to go home and break fast with my family, but I put my duty first, to curb the spread of the Covid-19,” he said.

He was on an 8-hour shift from 4pm to 12 midnight.

At the same time, he thanked the frontliners who worked hard in the effort of battling Covid-19 especially those who are fasting, and wished them ‘Selamat berbuka’.

The roadblocks are set up to stop people from moving about necessarily during the MCO which came into effect on March 18 and has been extended until May 12.

Muslims nationwide started their fast today under MCO restrictions, which among others prohibits the usual Ramadan stalls and bazaars selling various delicacies from opening.