Sibu village folk come to terms with breaking of fast under MCO

SIBU: Although there are no Ramadan bazaars this year due to the extension of Movement Control Order (MCO), locals are still seen going out to buy food and drinks at food stalls set up around the villages here.

In a survey yesterday, The Borneo Post found out that villagers were visiting several food stalls at around 5pm to buy food for breaking fast, causing the traffic flow to slow down in Kampung Datu Lama and Kampung Hilir as customers drove their cars around the villages in search of food.

A 48-year-old who only wished to be known as Roslan said that he had to go out and buy food as he is living alone in a rented house.

“I do not know how to cook myself, so I had to go out and buy foods for breaking fast,” he said.

As for Faizal Mohamad, 35, he said he had only come out to get the food he had ordered through Facebook.

“The owner who cooked the food did not provide any delivery service. So, what to do, I had no choice other than to go out and pick up the food myself,” he added.

Faizal said that the absence of Ramadan bazaars was particularly felt especially for those who were used to buying food at Ramadan bazaars.

“Even though we can buy through e-bazaars, the situation or mood is totally different compared to the mood at the Ramadan bazaar,” he said.

Meanwhile, pensioner Saleman Ibrahim acknowledged that the atmosphere of this year’s Ramadan was very much different as there were no Tarawih prayers in the suraus or mosques and no Ramadan bazaars to visit.

“This year, we should celebrate the month of fasting, and Hari Raya, on a more moderate scale. What is most important is that we are all safe from Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019),” he said.

A survey in Bandong only saw less than five stalls selling drinks especially fresh coconut drinks were set up.