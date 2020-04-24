Six drug addicts detained in Kampung Likas

KOTA KINABALU: Two siblings were among six people arrested by narcotics police during a raid on a house in Kampung Likas, here on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu Police Chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspects – four men and two women – aged between 23 and 29, were arrested on April 21.

“Police found several packets of cannabis hidden in the house during the 3pm raid.

“The house belongs to two of the suspects, who are siblings, while investigation revealed the drugs weigh about 56.73 grams with street price at RM567.30,” he said.

Habibi said the suspects were also tested positive for drug abuse.

They had been remanded for investigation under Section 39A and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.

Habibi added that all six suspects would also be charged under Regulation 3(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulation 2020 for violating the movement control order (MCO)